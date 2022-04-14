Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

