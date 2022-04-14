Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,357 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 76,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $143.58 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

