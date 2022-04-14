Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.