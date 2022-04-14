Sigma Planning Corp Has $898,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,255 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Strs Ohio grew its position in Halliburton by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,901 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 794,641 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,515,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,782 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

