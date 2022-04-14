Sigma Planning Corp Has $954,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

