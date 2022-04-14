Sigma Planning Corp Invests $970,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 830,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 326,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 721.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 410,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 360,593 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

