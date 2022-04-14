Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 18,495 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

