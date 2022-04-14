Sigma Planning Corp Sells 162,906 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,906 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.15% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of BUFR opened at $23.53 on Thursday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

