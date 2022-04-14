SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

SSU stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. SIGNA Sports United has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

