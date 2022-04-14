Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Signify Health by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,528,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $5,833,000.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

SGFY stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

