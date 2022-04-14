SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Down 6%

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 13,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 230,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 2.20.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

