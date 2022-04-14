Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.60

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 11276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

