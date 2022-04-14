Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6.6%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 300,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,410,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $983.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,937 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 1,361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Skillz by 659.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after buying an additional 1,284,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

