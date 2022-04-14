Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $149.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

