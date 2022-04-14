Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

SCCAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

OTCMKTS SCCAF remained flat at $$21.28 on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

