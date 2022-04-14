Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. 973,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,062,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.