SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,155.00

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $9,155.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00005030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.65 or 0.07536315 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.63 or 1.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041437 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCredit Token directly using U.S. dollars.

