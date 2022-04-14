Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

SMAR stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock worth $2,302,786 over the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.