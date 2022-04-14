Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,426.83 ($57.69).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday.

SKG traded up GBX 90 ($1.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,171 ($41.32). 218,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,527.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,787.06. The company has a market cap of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,771 ($36.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,334 ($56.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a €0.96 ($1.04) dividend. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

