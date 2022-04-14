Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $289.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.79% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average is $298.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.04 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

