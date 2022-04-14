SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $308.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.86. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.