Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEYMF shares. Citigroup lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$22.80 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

