SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0497

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $131.13 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.94 or 0.07490138 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,007.06 or 0.99887628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041154 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

