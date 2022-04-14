Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $62.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $619,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $227,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $52,814,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $63.59 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

