Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.72

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.72 and last traded at $91.91, with a volume of 29405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $112.99.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

