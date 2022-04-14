SOTA Finance (SOTA) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

SOTA Finance (SOTA) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $155,369.05 and $611.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00034396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

