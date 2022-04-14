S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.56 and its 200-day moving average is $431.13. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

