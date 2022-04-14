SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 262.7% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 214.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $$16.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial and banking products and services to personal and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company provides a range of products in the fields of financing, savings and investment, insurance, and payment services; structured products; and advisory services.

