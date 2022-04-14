Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.69. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 10,477 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.