SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,578 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Balentine LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,295. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29.

