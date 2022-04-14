SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,675 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $63.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

