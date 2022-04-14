SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares during the period.
Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.64. The stock had a trading volume of 334,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,160. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
