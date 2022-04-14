SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.23

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.18, with a volume of 1203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

