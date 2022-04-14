SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $86.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.