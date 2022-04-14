SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,697 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of XRT stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 5,032,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,265. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $69.98 and a 1 year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.