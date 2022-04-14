Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading Down 9.6%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.16. 504,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 510,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.
About Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Global Solutions (SGSI)
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.