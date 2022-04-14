Spectrum Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,694,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,089. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

