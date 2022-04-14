Spectrum Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.14. 3,064,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

