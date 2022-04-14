Sperax (SPA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $709,968.00

Sperax (SPA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Sperax has a market cap of $118.37 million and approximately $709,968.00 worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sperax has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Sperax coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sperax alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,053.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.52 or 0.07506163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00266345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00822203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00092624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.17 or 0.00565527 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.50 or 0.00366590 BTC.

Sperax Profile

SPA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,994,178,480 coins and its circulating supply is 733,504,907 coins. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sperax is medium.com/sperax . The official website for Sperax is sperax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

Sperax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sperax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sperax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sperax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sperax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sperax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.