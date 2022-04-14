Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley Sells 1,237 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $17,058.23. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,101.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CXM stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

