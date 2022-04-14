Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $14.39. 931,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,760. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

