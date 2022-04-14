Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.16

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$67.16 and last traded at C$67.00, with a volume of 30194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities downgraded Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.57.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.9000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

