SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to announce $5.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $4.92 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $5.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $36.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.
SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.
NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.28. 18,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,222. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
