SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.41 Million

Analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) to announce $5.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.90 million and the lowest is $4.92 million. SQZ Biotechnologies reported sales of $5.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $36.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.97 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.25. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 253.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $104,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 223,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQZ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.28. 18,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,222. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.