Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SMPR stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Standard Metals Processing has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

