Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SMPR stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Standard Metals Processing has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $18.00.
About Standard Metals Processing (Get Rating)
