Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NYSE SWK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.