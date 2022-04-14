Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $30.36. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 156,405 shares changing hands.

SBLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

