Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives C$53.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.43.

Several research analysts have commented on SJ shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SJ stock opened at C$38.47 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$36.24 and a 52-week high of C$54.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$486.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6970503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

