Step Finance Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $468,994.11 and approximately $3.04 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.32 or 0.07549612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,931.36 or 1.00011337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

