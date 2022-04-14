Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $23.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 10.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Infosys by 7.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 58,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.