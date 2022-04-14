Stifel Nicolaus Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$26.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

ERF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 87,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $48,945,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,379 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Enerplus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

